POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump's Tariff Policy: Decision may be putting US jobs at risk
02:33
World
Trump's Tariff Policy: Decision may be putting US jobs at risk
When US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on imported steel and alluminum, it was to protect American jobs. But the countries targeted have retaliated with tariffs of their own on US goods. And there are already signs that Trump's policy may be putting more jobs at risk, than it's actually saving. For the second of his reports from Nebraska, our North America correspondent Jon Brain has been speaking to industrialists who are becoming increasingly concerned
July 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?