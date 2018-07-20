POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Israel passes controversial 'Jewish state' law
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Israel passes controversial 'Jewish state' law
The European Union has criticised the the passing of a controversial new law by Israel's parliament which states the country is now a 'Jewish state'. It's caused outrage among Palestinian-Israelis who say it's blatant discrimination. The new law defines Israel exclusively as the home of the Jewish people, and removes Arabic as one of its official languages. Melinda Nucifora reports.
July 20, 2018
