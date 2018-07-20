Culture Share

The Catcher in The Rye | Literature | Showcase

Since its publication in 1951, the story of Holden Caulfield has become part of American folklore. Selling 65 million copies worldwide and translated into more than thirty languages, 'The Catcher in The Rye' is considered one of the cornerstones of modern American literature. But despite its popularity, the book's content and language have often been criticised for setting a bad example for young people and allegations against author JD Salinger have never ceased to haunt his legacy. To look further into the novel and its cultural phenomenon, we speak to Josef Benson. Benson is the author of 'The Catcher in the Rye: A Cultural History'.