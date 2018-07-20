POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Comic-Con, 007 'Elements' Museum & J. D. Salinger | Full Episode | Showcase
25:32
Culture
Comic-Con, 007 'Elements' Museum & J. D. Salinger | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase: JD Salinger's 'The Catcher in The Rye': 00:49 Author, 'The Catcher in the Rye: A Cultural History', Josef Benson: 2:51 Stolen Arab Art in Israel: 7:15 Global Art News: 11:07 Gloria Estefan's 'On Your Feet': 12:40 Comic-Con 2018: 14:51 Filmmaker, musician and staff writer at Black Nerd Problems, Jon-Carlos Evans: 16:27 007 'Elements' Museum: 21:50
July 20, 2018
