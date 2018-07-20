POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US president criticises UK government’s Brexit plan | Money Talks
08:09
BizTech
US president criticises UK government’s Brexit plan | Money Talks
British Prime Minister Theresa May has called US President Donald Trump her closest ally. She's also said his two-day visit to the UK will boost trade and defence ties between the two allies. But before all the niceties, Trump delivered a painful blow to May's Brexit plans. Mobin Nasir has more. We speak to Chris Roebuck, Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School and TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
July 20, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?