Subscription services extend to movie theatres | Money Talks

Movie streaming services have contributed to a long-term decline in attendances at traditional theatres in the US. But one company, MoviePass, is trying to reverse that trend. For just a dollar more than an average theatre ticket, you can watch as many films as there are days in a month. It seems to be working. More than three million people have already signed up. Mary McCarthy has more from Los Angeles.
July 20, 2018
