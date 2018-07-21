World Share

Surviving Boko Haram: Survivors learn skills to earn a living

Boko Haram has attacked communities in northern Nigeria more than a hundred times in the past year. - figures that come from local officials. The terror group targets and tortures civilians, leaving them with severe physical and psychological scars. But some Boko Haram survivors are learning skills to help them earn a living. Adesewa Josh reports from Maiduguri in the north.. and a warning, some viewers may find these images disturbing.