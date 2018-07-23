POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is the future of Mosul after Daesh?
30:53
World
Could Daesh make a comeback in Iraq, one year after being defeated in Mosul? And what is the situation on the ground following their defeat? Guests: Abubakr Al-Shamahi TRT World Correspondent Douglas A. Ollivant Managing Partner and the Senior Vice President of Mantid International, LLC Saad Al-Muttalibi Iraqi politician and member of Baghdad local government Lukman Faily Former Iraqi ambassador to USA & Japan
July 23, 2018
