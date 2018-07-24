Culture Share

Comic-Con 2018 Highlights | Showcase

Comic-Con has just wrapped up its 2018 edition in San Diego this past weekend and Showase takes a look at some of the highlights from the jam-packed convention. San Diego has attracted pop culture fans from around the globe, celebrating their favourite comic books, movies, video games and TV-shows, since 1970. The world famous event has also served as a platform for major movie studios and television networks to showcase their latest products. This year's edition of the sensational event featured previews for some of the most eagerly awaited productions for the year ahead of us. We speak to Brittany Williams for an overview on the weekend and some of the countless panels and screenings that took place at this year's event. Williams is a staff writer at Black Nerd Problems.