POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Does Israel’s new nation-state law verge on apartheid?
10:15
World
Does Israel’s new nation-state law verge on apartheid?
Palestinians living in Israel have long complained of discrimination against them. But now it appears it could be state-sanctioned. The Israeli parliament has passed a controversial new law recognising Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. It means that Jews are now the only ones with the right to self-determination. Palestinians and other Arab Knesset members immediately condemned the bill, accusing the right wing government of promoting racist policies. Guests: Matan Peleg – CEO of the Zionist movement Im Tirtzu Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative
July 24, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?