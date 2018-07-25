Culture Share

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind | Cinema | Showcase

Robin Williams was one of the most loved entertainers of his time. HIs adrenaline filled performances both on stage and on screen have received wide critical acclaim. Despite being in the public eye, the Clown Prince of Hollywood unexpectedly took his life in 2014 and filmmaker Marina Zenovich hopes that 'Come Inside My Mind' will help audiences understand the man behind the smoke screen and champion Williams and his legacy.