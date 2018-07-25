BizTech Share

Pakistan to hold General Elections on July 25th | Money Talks

Millions of people in Pakistan head to the polls on Wednesday to decide who goes to Parliament and who'll be the next Prime Minister. The incumbent Muslim League is led by Shabaz Sharif, the brother of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif – who is promising to spend more on public infrastructure. Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, representing Tehreek-e-Insaf, is promising to clamp down on corruption. While Bilawal Bhutto, the son of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, says the People's Party will improve working conditions for farmers and other blue collar workers. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir has more.