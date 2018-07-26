Alice in Wonderland | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lewis Carroll's 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' has inspired the imaginations of countless children and adults since it was first published in 1865. Its success ended up paving the way for screen adaptations and one of the most notable ones of all is Disney's animated version that was released exactly 67 years ago. We take a look at how film adaptations of the novel have changed over the years and to find out more about Lewis Caroll and how Alice's Adventures in Wonderland came to be we speak to Franziska Kohlt and Charlie Lovett. Kohlt is a tutor and researcher at the University of Oxford and an an expert on Lewis Carroll's interest in science and psychology. Lovett has a large collection of books and artifacts that have a connection to Lewis Carroll.
July 26, 2018
