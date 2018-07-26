POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has Myanmar's ruling party failed to deliver?
When Aung San Suu Kyi came to power, there was renewed hope for the people of Myanmar. Especially farmers. Over the course of three decades, the country’s military rulers seized vast swathes of land from farmers. Most received little or no compensation and many were forced into a life of poverty. Aung San Suu Kyi promised they would get justice, but thousands are still waiting. So has Myanmar’s ruling NLD broken its promises? Or do they simply need more time? Guests Nyo Ohn Myint - Aung San Suu Kyi's former spokesman Richard Weir - Researcher, Human Rights Watch Peter Popham - Aung San Suu Kyi's biographer.
July 26, 2018
