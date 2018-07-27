POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sergio Marchionne dies at age 66 | Money Talks
Sergio Marchionne was known for managing the unmanageable, and turning losing businesses into money-makers. But now, the former CEO of Fiat Chrysler has passed away, following complications from surgery. During his tenure, he turned the struggling Italian carmaker into one of the world's largest. Fiat's second quarter earnings report is proof of his achievements. The company is now debt-free for the first time. We speak to Antonio Ferreira, partner and automotive chief technology officer at TechHQ, a technology and innovation consultancy.
July 27, 2018
