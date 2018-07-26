POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europes Heatwave: Europe hit by record-breaking temperatures
Europes Heatwave: Europe hit by record-breaking temperatures
And in Europe...the heatwave continues. Temperatures keep rising and records keep getting broken. It's a welcome change for beachgoers and holidaymakers, but not so great for people trapped in cities where offices and public transport systems are struggling to cope. Scientists and politicians say global warming means heatwaves like this will be more common in the future. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
July 26, 2018
