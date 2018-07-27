POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A new Pakistan? | Rescuing the White Helmets | Mesut Ozil’s resignation
51:57
World
A new Pakistan? | Rescuing the White Helmets | Mesut Ozil’s resignation
Cricket legend Imran Khan is set to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. But could allegations of vote rigging throw the political transition into turmoil? Also, Syria's White Helmets are evacuated to Jordan with the help of Israel. But could there be blowback? And football star Mesut Ozil quits the German national team, claiming racist treatment due to his Turkish heritage.
July 27, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?