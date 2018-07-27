Stanley Kubrick | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Born 90 years ago, director Stanley Kubrick was considered ahead of his time with his often controversial filmmaking style. Fans, film scholars and industry workers all agree on the New York native to be one of the most innovative and influential directors in cinematic history. Well, when we think of Stanley Kubrick we think of creativity, innovation and intelligence. To help us further explore this ground breaking and game changing film maker, we speak to writer James Naremore. Naremore is the author of a book titled 'On Kubrick' which is a critical study of Stanley Kubrick's career.
