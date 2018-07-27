POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Imran Khan’s victory
Imran Khan’s victory
Imran Khan says it's time for a new Pakistan, one without corruption or political attacks. He’s promised better ties with the US, Afghanistan and his country's biggest rival, India. But he'll also have to play peacemaker at home. Pakistan's opposition parties are crying foul, saying the vote was rigged, and marred by military interference, a media crackdown, hundreds of arrests and the bombing of a polling station that left dozens dead.
July 27, 2018
