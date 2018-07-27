World Share

Imran Khan’s victory

Imran Khan says it's time for a new Pakistan, one without corruption or political attacks. He’s promised better ties with the US, Afghanistan and his country's biggest rival, India. But he'll also have to play peacemaker at home. Pakistan's opposition parties are crying foul, saying the vote was rigged, and marred by military interference, a media crackdown, hundreds of arrests and the bombing of a polling station that left dozens dead.