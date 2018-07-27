POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
White Helmets’ evacuation
White Helmets’ evacuation
For years, the Syrian Civil Defence, more popularly known as the White Helmets, have risked their lives to save civilians caught in the war. But this week, it was the White Helmets in need of rescue. Hundreds of its members, along with their families, have been evacuated from southern Syria to Jordan, as Syrian regime troops advanced on their positions. The evacuation, ordered by the US and carried out with Israeli help, was condemned by regime loyalists, who describe it as a criminal operation.
July 27, 2018
