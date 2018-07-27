BizTech Share

Imran Khan pledges reforms as Pakistan's economy sputters | Money Talks

Khan and his Justice Party have declared victory in the election. Khan's promising swift economic reforms and appealing to Pakistanis living abroad to send money home. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the new government faces some daunting challenges. We speak to Ayesha Siddiqa, research associate at the SOAS South Asia Institute and author of 'Military Inc: Inside Pakistan's Military Economy.'