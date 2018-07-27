BizTech Share

US and EU agree to lower trade barriers | Money Talks

The United States and European Union have avoided escalating a trade war, by agreeing to work together to remove trade barriers. After meeting at the White House, US President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said they will begin to negotiating deals to reduce tariffs and increase trade in a number of sectors. Laila Humairah has more. For more on this, we speak to Bart Gordon, US Director at the Trans-Atlantic Business Council, an association representing companies headquartered in the EU and US.