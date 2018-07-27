POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Laos Floods: At least 27 killed in floods after dam burst
01:54
World
Laos Floods: At least 27 killed in floods after dam burst
Video of a baby being rescued in Laos, has gone viral. Volunteers are seen wading through swirling floodwaters and waist-high mud to save several people, including the baby and his mother. They were trapped this week when a dam under construction failed. At least 27 people were killed in the flooding that followed, and more than 100 are still missing. As Reagan Des Vignes explains, some people are putting their own lives at risk to find their loved ones.
July 27, 2018
