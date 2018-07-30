POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Turkey, Iran, Russia begin de-escalation talks
02:09
World
The War in Syria: Turkey, Iran, Russia begin de-escalation talks
Turkey, Iran and Russia are meeting for another round of the so-called Syrian peace talks. The summit is in the black sea resort of Sochi, Moscow's summer capital - better known more for its beaches than political peace-deals. The talks will be challenging - given recent advances made by the Syrian regime - that continues to target rebel positions even in de-escalation zones. TRT World's Middle East correspondent, Sarah Firth, is in Sochi.
July 30, 2018
