POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-US Relations: Tension rises over US sanctions threat
02:52
World
Turkey-US Relations: Tension rises over US sanctions threat
Turkey's top security body has lashed out at the United States for threatening Ankara with sanctions. The National Security Council termed Washington's language as unacceptable during a meeting convened under President Erdogan. The flare up between NATO allies revolves around a pastor, arrested, charged and jailed in Turkey. The US wants him released but Turkey says its independent courts will decide his fate. Lionel Donovan reports.
July 31, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?