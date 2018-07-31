POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is a refugee's worth in the EU?
19:39
The European Commission is proposing to give its member states seven thousand dollars for every migrant they host. The problem is, many EU states have adopted a "not in my backyard" mentality. So in response, the bloc is proposing to build holding areas it says will rapidly and securely process these people, while preventing their movement. Guests Dominik Tarczynski - Member of the Polish Parliament Matteo Villa - Research Fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies Jelka Kretzschmar - Spokeswoman for Sea-Eye
July 31, 2018
