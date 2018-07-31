POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Former campaign manager on trial Tuesday
01:35
World
The Trump Presidency: Former campaign manager on trial Tuesday
Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is due to go on trial for alleged fraud on Tuesday. It's the first trial resulting from the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. However, prosecutors say - the focus will be on Manfort's links with Ukraine, not on collusion with Russia. Jon Brain reports from Washington.
July 31, 2018
