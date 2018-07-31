Culture Share

TV Remakes | Television | Showcase

Will and Grace, Roseanne, Dynasty and Last Man Standing. All went off the air, only to return. And with a whole new slate of remakes and reboots recently announced, it could be argued that television is on repeat. But is it fair to suggest that TV has run out of ideas, or are remakes the perfect chance to do things differently, a second time around? To answer that and more, Showcase is joined from London by actor Adam Lannon.