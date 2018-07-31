POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed: #NousToutes - French woman attacked in Paris
14:55
World
NewsFeed: #NousToutes - French woman attacked in Paris
Watch NewsFeed to get the top trending stories. In today’s edition: - #NousToutes: A French woman was attacked in Paris and now people are asking for a change in the law - Why are some young Jewish people leaving Birthright tours in Israel? We speak to someone who has done it - The first episode of Rest in Power, produced by JAY-Z, on Trayvon Martin’s death was aired in the US last night #Newsfeed
July 31, 2018
