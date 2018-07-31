POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why are so many living in extreme poverty?
It should be one of the wealthiest countries in Africa, after all, it has the second largest economy. So, where's Nigeria's money going - why is it number one when it comes to extreme poverty? Joining us at the Roundtable today on Skype from Abuja, Nigeria is Nonso Obikili, independent economist; from Teteven, Bulgaria, Kristofer Hamel, Chief Operating Officer at World Data Lab; Michael Ehioze-Ediae, lawyer and a Nigerian political commentator; and Ini Dele-Adedeji, Teaching fellow in Politics at SOAS. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 31, 2018
