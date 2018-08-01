POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
California Wildfires: Wildfires have ravaged 500,000 acres of land
01:44
World
In California, firefighters are battling more than a dozen blazes sweeping through the state. The fires have ravaged nearly 500-thousand acres of land - and have destroyed hundreds of homes. Weather forecasters have warned the dry conditions will continue with no rain in sight. Once the wildfires die down, thousands of people will be left to pick-up the pieces. Lionel Donovan reports.
August 1, 2018
