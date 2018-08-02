POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe’s election unrest | Philippines’ new Muslim province | The case for Trump
Protests erupted after Zimbabwe’s ruling party was declared with the winner of the first elections held since Robert Mugabe was ousted in a coup. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signs legislation to move forward with giving Muslims in Mindanao their own autonomous region. And famed US lawyer Alan Dershowitz might be a liberal, but he says impeaching Donald Trump would be a huge mistake.
August 2, 2018
