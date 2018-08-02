World Share

Football Racism: Tackling Discrimination

German footballer Mesut Ozil's claims of racism are not unusual in sport although his reaction to the abuse has stirred up a lot of debate. Most discrimination relates to race, sex or faith. So what are football's governing bodies doing to combat the problem?