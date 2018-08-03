POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US-Turkey Relations: US imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers
The US Secretary of State and Turkish Foreign Minister are meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Singapore. Tensions between the NATO allies have heightened over the detention of an American pastor, who faces terror charges. Turkey has vowed to retaliate after the US imposed sanctions against two of its ministers. TRT World's diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
August 3, 2018
