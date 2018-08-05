POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe Heatwave: Heatwave kills three in Spain, destroys crops
More than 700 firefighters are battling forest fires in southern Portugal, as temperatures across Europe reach more than 47 degrees Celsius. Three people have died of heatstroke in Spain, and health warnings have been issued in several countries. The dry weather is also beginning to threaten agriculture across the region. Farmers around Europe are warning this year's harvest will lead to significantly lower yields and higher prices. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
August 5, 2018
