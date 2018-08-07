World Share

Who attacked tourists in Tajikistan?

The Tajik government says it now knows the culprits of an attack on four tourists, who were on a cycling trip last week. Officials are pointing the finger at an opposition party outlawed by the government. The tourists were killed when they were run down by a car in the country's south. The government's announcement of blame sparked controversy though, since Daesh took credit for the attack. Guest: Mahmudjon Faizrahmonov – Spokesman for the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan