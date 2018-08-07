POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who attacked tourists in Tajikistan?
05:44
World
Who attacked tourists in Tajikistan?
The Tajik government says it now knows the culprits of an attack on four tourists, who were on a cycling trip last week. Officials are pointing the finger at an opposition party outlawed by the government. The tourists were killed when they were run down by a car in the country's south. The government's announcement of blame sparked controversy though, since Daesh took credit for the attack. Guest: Mahmudjon Faizrahmonov – Spokesman for the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan
August 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?