World Share

Zimbabwe Election: A new beginning?

If you watched the news last week you would've seen riots on the streets of Zimbabwe. It was hoped the end of Robert Mugabe's 40 year regime would usher in a better future. But has anything really changed? Has the chance of a new beginning already come to an end? Joining us at the Roundtable we have Sibongile Sihwa, Acting Chairperson for Movement for Democratic Change, Zimbabwe’s main opposition party. George Shire is a Zimbabwean political analyst and Chris Vandome is a research associate at Chatham House focussing on the political economy of southern Africa. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.