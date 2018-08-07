POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US reimposes first round of sanctions against Iran
US reimposes first round of sanctions against Iran
The first phase of US President Trump's economic sanctions against Iran has come into effect beginning August 7. It will affect Iran’s automotive sector and its trade in gold and precious metals. The second and bigger wave, targeting Iran's energy industry, will take effect on November 5. It is predicted that the sanctions will cost more than $25 million in Iran's oil revenue and around 1 million jobs in Iran.
August 7, 2018
