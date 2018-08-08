POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Portugal wants refugees
06:16
World
Why Portugal wants refugees
Many refugees risk their lives crossing the Mediterranean to reach Europe, only to be shunned by countries like Italy, Hungary and Poland. But there's one nation holding a welcome sign for them. Portugal's prime minister says his biggest refugee 'problem' is that the country isn't attracting more of them. Many migrants who do come, then leave. So how can the government encourage them to stay? Guest Catherine Woollard – Secretary General of the European Council on Refugees and Exiles
August 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?