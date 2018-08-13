August 13, 2018
02:07
Charlottesville Anniversary: Washington - Far-right, antifa rallies converge
White nationalist protesters have staged a rally in Washington, to mark the one year anniversary of their deadly Charlottesville demonstrations. Counter protests started early- with hundreds of people gathering outside the White House. Police were prepared for tense protests, and tried to keep the opposing sides separated. Lionel Donovan sent this report from Washington DC
