POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Charlottesville Anniversary: Washington - Far-right, antifa rallies converge
02:07
World
Charlottesville Anniversary: Washington - Far-right, antifa rallies converge
White nationalist protesters have staged a rally in Washington, to mark the one year anniversary of their deadly Charlottesville demonstrations. Counter protests started early- with hundreds of people gathering outside the White House. Police were prepared for tense protests, and tried to keep the opposing sides separated. Lionel Donovan sent this report from Washington DC
August 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?