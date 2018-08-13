Culture Share

Mark Eliyahu | Music | Showcase

He was born into a world of music, with a famous tar playing father and a pianist mother. But Mark Eliyahu, an expert kemanche player, has found a sound all on his own. With best-selling albums, appearances on TV and film soundtracks, and sold-out tours, Eliyahu has received global acclaim. He just performed a packed out show right here in Istanbul, and we got the chance to sit down with him to speak about his musical wanderings, and the journey that brought him to the world stage.