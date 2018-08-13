World Share

US Sanctions: Can Iran survive?

The US has reimposed sanctions on Iran raising concerns the country is heading towards a crisis. Iranians have warned it will only get worse in November when the oil industry is targetted. But critics of the current regime are saying the country's precarious economic state is nothing to do with sanctions. What's really going on in Iran? Joining us on Skype from New York is Camelia Entekhabifard, Iranian-American author and journalist; at the Roundtable in the studio is Saeed Kamali Dehghan, the Guardian's Iran correspondent; Darius Wainwright from the University of Reading; and Mahan Abedin analyst and writer of Iranian politics. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.