Turkey Economy: Turkey has action plan to ease market concerns

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is being encircled economically - and that attacks on the nation's economy will continue. His comments come amid a growing crisis for the country's currency - the Turkish Lira. The lira fell to a record low of 7.24 against the dollar overnight. It's since bounced back, after the Turkish central bank announced a series of measures to help support the currency. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.