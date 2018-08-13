POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Economy: Turkey has action plan to ease market concerns
02:02
World
Turkey Economy: Turkey has action plan to ease market concerns
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is being encircled economically - and that attacks on the nation's economy will continue. His comments come amid a growing crisis for the country's currency - the Turkish Lira. The lira fell to a record low of 7.24 against the dollar overnight. It's since bounced back, after the Turkish central bank announced a series of measures to help support the currency. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.
August 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?