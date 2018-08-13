August 13, 2018
26:15
Turkey economy special | Money Talks
Turkey has unveiled the framework for a new economic approach. Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak says the country needs to change to become an upper-income economy. But the measures are also a response to rising trade tensions and a steep decline in the Turkish lira. On August 10, the currency hit an all-time low against the dollar, weakening nearly 14 percent during the day. In Turkey economy special edition of Money Talks special, we investigate the dark clouds looming over the country.
