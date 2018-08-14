Edinburgh International Festival | Festivals | Showcase

Culture Share

When most people think of Scotland, highland trekking and bagpipes likely come to mind. But it also happens to be one of the greatest centres for art in the UK, especially these days and especially in Edinburgh. Every August since the Second World War, the city's international arts festival is awash in a stunning array of performance art - from the traditional to the radical. But the international festival is not the only big event in August in Edinburgh. Playwright Alan Harris joins Showcase to talk about Edinburgh Fringe, the world's largest arts festival.