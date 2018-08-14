POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the US trying to dismantle UNRWA?
02:24
World
Is the US trying to dismantle UNRWA?
The White House is reportedly trying to shut down the UN agency that provides aid to more than five million Palestinian refugees. Foreign Policy magazine has released leaked emails from US presidential advisor Jared Kushner, which heavily criticise the existence of the agency known as UNRWA. The U.S. administration is lending credibility to those reports by announcing a radical cut to the agency's funding, causing UNRWA to lay off hundreds of people. Natalie Poyhonen reports.
August 14, 2018
