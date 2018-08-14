Fighting for a new Mexico

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised to be a man of the people. So, voters didn't just make AMLO the next president, they're literally taking him at his word. Thousands have been turning up at his headquarters. A nurse looking for work, a mother trying to get her son out of jail, a student needing help getting into college. But others say he's a leftist radical in the mold of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez. Randolph Nogel begins our special series on Mexico with a report from the capital which has not been immune to the country's sky-high murder rate and economic downturn.
