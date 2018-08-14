POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey has no plans to follow US sanctions and will continue to trade with Iran
10:22
World
Turkey has no plans to follow US sanctions and will continue to trade with Iran
In May, the United States withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated under the previous Obama administration. The European Union, which co-signed the deal - says it wants to preserve the deal and maintain economic ties with Iran. Guests: David Patrikarakos, author of 'Nuclear Iran: The Birth of an Atomic State' Borzou Daragahi - Senior Non-Resident Fellow at the Washington, DC-based think tank, the Atlantic Council.
August 14, 2018
