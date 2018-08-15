World Share

What’s behind the Turkish Lira’s decline?

The value of the Turkish lira has halved against the US dollar in the past year. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames Washington for waging what he calls an economic war against Turkey. A diplomatic divide between the two NATO allies has grown, after President Donald Trump imposed sanctions and raised tariffs against Ankara. Could financial trouble make Turkey pivot further away from the US? For more here's Sandra Gathmann.