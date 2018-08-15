POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s behind the Turkish Lira’s decline?
04:53
World
What’s behind the Turkish Lira’s decline?
The value of the Turkish lira has halved against the US dollar in the past year. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames Washington for waging what he calls an economic war against Turkey. A diplomatic divide between the two NATO allies has grown, after President Donald Trump imposed sanctions and raised tariffs against Ankara. Could financial trouble make Turkey pivot further away from the US? For more here's Sandra Gathmann.
August 15, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?