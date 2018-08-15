World Share

Will Lopez Obrador fight for Mexico's indigenous peoples?

'If there's no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government.' Words spoken more than 100 years ago by Mexico's most famous revolutionary, Emiliano Zapata. A century after the death of a man who fought for indigenous rights, the country faces a new dawn, one represented by its president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Mexico has more than 25 million indigenous people, and many of them are hoping their new leader will champion their causes and help them protect their ways of life. The Newsmaker has been looking at the major issues facing the incoming administration. Randolph Nogel went to the southern state of Tabasco, where one of the biggest challenges facing indigenous people comes from the state oil company, PEMEX.